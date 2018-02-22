Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Rage against the dying of the Libor

Securitization professionals are only just beginning to assess their exposure to the phase-out of Libor, expected at the end of 2021, and there isn’t an ideal replacement benchmark. In fact, there might not be by the time banks stop being compelled to make Libor submissions by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

  • By Graham Bippart
  • 06:00 PM
In a poll taken live by panellists at SFIG Vegas 2018, presenting to a standing-room only session on the phase-out of Libor and the associated risks for the securitization industry, some 58% of respondents said they were just beginning to study the impact for their business when Libor ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,091.24 36 12.23%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,472.90 27 9.79%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 9,632.91 31 9.00%
4 JPMorgan 9,162.38 30 8.56%
5 Credit Suisse 4,676.43 10 4.37%