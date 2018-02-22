Watermark
Marlatt joins move from Mofo to Mayer Brown

Covered bond lawyer Jerry Marlatt has moved from Morrison Foerster to Mayer Brown in New York, as part of a team move of capital markets lawyers reported by GlobalCapital on Monday.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 05:45 PM

Marlatt, former senior counsel at Morrison Foerster in New York, has moved firms alongside a team of six capital markets and tax specialists including Anna Pinedo and James Tanenbaum.

A source close to the situation said even more lawyers could join the group move.

Marlatt had worked ...

