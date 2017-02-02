Watermark
Fired-up Republicans target Fed independence

US president Donald Trump has fellow Republicans in Washington, DC fired up with his aggressive approach to government. Now they look to be planning an assault on the independence of the Federal Reserve and other bodies as they tear into post-crisis regulation, writes Sam Kerr.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02 Feb 2017
A debate in the US capital is raging over the future of Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, while a Republican congressman has written a letter to Janet Yellen, chair of the US Federal Reserve, advising her to halt all US participation in global capital ...

