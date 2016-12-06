Barclays fights RMBS charge but CS, DB settle RMBS probes

The DoJ cost for Deutsche came in lower than expected, sending the shares soaring, but Credit Suisse’s settlement was roughly in line. Barclays shares were slightly down on news that it was fighting the claim.Deutsche Bank has agreed with the DoJ to pay $3.1bn in cash and to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.