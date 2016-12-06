Watermark
Barclays fights RMBS charge but CS, DB settle RMBS probes

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have settled with the US Department of Justice, putting an end to some of the worst uncertainties hanging over both banks. But Barclays said that it had been sued by the Department of Justice in connection with RMBS underwriting, and that it was going to fight the case.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 11:45 AM

The DoJ cost for Deutsche came in lower than expected, sending the shares soaring, but Credit Suisse’s settlement was roughly in line. Barclays shares were slightly down on news that it was fighting the claim.

Deutsche Bank has agreed with the DoJ to pay $3.1bn in cash and to ...

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 8,775 26 10.77
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 8,723 26 10.71
3 Credit Suisse 5,282 12 6.48
4 Lloyds Bank 5,252 18 6.45
5 JP Morgan 5,195 12 6.38

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 19 Dec 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 82,750.97 212 5.33%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 76,739.79 224 4.94%
3 JPMorgan 70,197.46 211 4.52%
4 Citi 70,004.22 212 4.50%
5 Credit Suisse 56,842.39 161 3.66%