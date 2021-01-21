Energy firms facing insolvency bank on ABS

Securitization is emerging as the last resort for some US oil and gas companies seeking funding. Banks are deserting the equity and reserve-based lending markets they rely upon. But investors have proved eager to deploy capital in well-structured shale deals that can yield as much as 6%, meaning the ABS market may provide a lifeline for the struggling energy firms, writes Jennifer Kang.

The reserve-based lending market has shrunk during the coronavirus pandemic, with both big banks and regional players who used to inject capital into the system pulling back.

The shale industry saw 46 exploration and production companies and 61 oil-field service companies file for bankruptcy in 2020, according ...