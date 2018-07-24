Poorly drafted loan docs could lead to Libor replacement trouble, warns Fitch

Variations in how a new reference rate is incorporated into existing loans could cause trouble for borrowers after Libor is phased out, the rating agency warned.Around $4tr of loans will need to be repriced when Libor is phased out because the likely replacement rate, the Secured Overnight ...
