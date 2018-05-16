Barclays bolsters US CLO biz with new hires

Barclays has hired John Clements, the former head of Citi’s primary CLO business, as head of US CLO origination and syndication. Clements will join the bank in New York in late July and report to Drew Mogavero, head of US credit flow trading.The bank is also setting ...
