Fannie Mae’s surge makes green MBS a big market

The figures surprised market participants so much that the Climate Bonds Initiative, the NGO that tracks the market, had to revise its published announcement of the 2017 total for green bond issuance from $131bn to $155.5bn.

The change also pushed the US ahead of China as the biggest country for climate bond issuance last year, according to the CBI.

It also makes Fannie Mae the biggest green bond issuer. The European Investment Bank’s Climate Awareness Bond programme has totalled over €18bn since its inception in 2007, according to the EIB’s website.

The US mortgage agency, which has been in government conservatorship since the financial crisis, has been issuing green MBS since 2012, and had been on the CBI’s radar for a long time.

The NGO had not been sure Fannie Mae’s programme was green enough to count as climate bonds, but has now decided they are.

But Fannie’s issuance, which is backed by mortgages on multi-family apartment buildings, also ballooned in 2017. It was tiny at first and even in 2016 totalled just $3.6bn.

One reason for the lack of attention paid to Fannie’s activity is that, unlike most green bonds, it has not been done for the usual reasons: marketing, signalling the organisation’s values, or attracting new investors.

The nature of Fannie’s multi-family loan guarantee business is that each loan on a single block of flats, which might be only for $8m or $10m, is turned into a separate mortgage-backed security. Sometimes a few loans are bundled together into an MBS.

This means that as soon as Fannie introduced special green strands into its multi-family financing business, the green bonds automatically existed — they were an automatic by-product of the financing programme. And most are not large, benchmark deals.

A network gets greener

Fannie Mae does not make loans on multi-family housing, but finances it by providing guarantees to loans made by a panel of 25 third party lenders. Last year it provided $67bn of guarantees in this programme, which has been running for 30 years.

The lenders make loans that meet Fannie’s credit criteria. Then each loan or small package of loans is offered for auction to investors, who are told that in 30 days it will become an MBS. The investors offering to accept the lowest coupon get the paper.

The lender sells the loan to an MBS vehicle, though it continues to service it and receive a fee for that. The vehicle issues the bond, covered by a full guarantee from Fannie Mae.

Fannie is considered the issuer but the MBS are sold directly by the lenders to investors.

There are a variety of loan and bond structures, but the most common is a 30 year amortising mortgage, financed by a bond that is redeemed with a balloon payment at 10 years, when the borrower has to refinance. These notes often trade at about 45bp over Treasuries.

If the underlying borrower defaults, there is no risk to the MBS investor. Fannie Mae and the original lender work out the loan together and losses are shared two thirds for Fannie Mae and one third for the lender.

Fannie also has a capital markets desk, which itself can bid for its own MBS paper at auction. It buys slices of deals and bundles them together into real estate mortgage investment conduit (Remic) securitizations known as GeMS, for Guaranteed Mortgage Structures. This enables it to serve investors that want a specific maturity profile, bulk size or geographic diversity.

Last year, this desk did about $12bn of business, of which $3.4bn was repackagings of some of the $27.6bn of green MBS. The GeMS paper is sold through a broker-dealer syndicate.

Changing the market

Fannie Mae’s involvement in green property financing began six years ago and has been quite seminal. “When we started there was no Energy Star rating system for apartment buildings,” said Lisa Bozzelli, director of multifamily capital markets at Fannie Mae in Washington. Energy Star is the energy rating system for appliances and installations run by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

“The EPA needed raw data,” Bozzelli said. “We did a large research programme to establish a benchmark for apartments. The Energy Star score was so important because there was no metric with which to judge existing buildings.”

Besides Energy Star ratings, the buildings sector has specific, proprietary green classifications such as the US Green Building Council’s LEED system and Green Globes.

Fannie’s multifamily business now has two green programmes, both of which offer borrowers a discount off their mortgage. This is not taken off the base interest rate that goes to the bond investor, but from the guarantee fee the borrower pays to Fannie Mae. The benefit can be up to 20bp.

One is the Green Building Certification programme. Fannie accepts a range of certificates as qualifying borrowers for a discounted mortgage, including Energy Star, Green Globes, GreenPoint, the National Green Building Standard and LEED. Usually these certificates are given to new buildings.

The other programme, Green Rewards, is designed for existing buildings. That makes it particularly important, because of the large existing stock of housing and the onus on Fannie to help green it.

“We are trying to incentivise borrowers to make capital improvements for their energy and water use, which translate down to tenants and also realise benefits for the owner from an operating expense perspective,” Bozzelli said.

According to a Fannie Mae press release: “When green improvements are made and the tenants pay the utility bills, tenants may see their utility bills decrease by about $125 annually.”

Under the Green Rewards programme, building owners have been able to get a discounted mortgage if they make investments to cut energy or water use by 20%.

At the end of 2017 the Federal Housing Finance Authority, Fannie’s regulator, raised this bar to 25%. “Because they have upped it we can now look at certification,” said Sean Kidney, CEO of the Climate Bonds Initiative, which has a programme of certifying bonds as climate bonds if their use of proceeds is sufficiently helpful in tackling global warming.

Additional benefits of the Green Rewards programme include a free energy audit, underwriting of 75% of the owner’s projected cost savingts and 25% of the tenant’s, and up to 5% of additional loan proceeds.

Borrowers have to have an Energy Star rating for their property and report this annually, as well as their energy source use intensity or EUI.

The top five of Fannie Mae’s lenders for green financing in 2017 were Walker & Dunlop, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, CBRE Multifamily Capital, Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital and Berkeley Point Capital.

Getting investors interested

Because the green bonds came ready made, Fannie Mae has had to develop a differentiated investor base for them. “That’s the element we are still working on,” said Bozzelli. “Because the bonds look exactly like other bonds, we are able to sell them regardless of whether they are green or not. On the Remics we have a handful of green-only investors that participate. We want to grow that participation to the point where hopefully they drive pricing tighter. It’s nascent: we’re working on that now. At the moment we have not noticed any tighter pricing: there’s not yet a pay-up for green.”

Despite the well developed and growing investor base for green bonds, it has not been a slam dunk selling green MBS to them. The investors who have learnt about green bonds and want to buy them do not necessarily have the skills and appetite to buy MBS, which, although a venerable market, remains a specialist asset class.

Although Fannie Mae’s mortgage paper has low credit risk, it is subject to interest rate risk. “It’s a different security for them to become comfortable with,” said Bozzelli. “That has been our challenge: convincing the SRI investor base that this is a great way to invest in greener housing.”

Oddly, Bozzelli adds, “The biggest challenge people are tripping over is how proceeds are used. They are so accustomed to project loans, where the whole 100% of loan proceeds is green. When you are looking at an MBS, only a portion of the loan proceeds is used to make energy and water consumption improvements to the building. But those proceeds have helped to create a green building.”

Nevertheless, the growing volume is attracting attention.

Risk and rewards

From Fannie’s point of view, green lending is part of its mission, but it could also be good for the risk in its portfolio. Fannie hopes to build up a database of loan performance that might show better figures for the green loans.

“It’s a responsible investor who’s putting money into their property,” Bozzelli said, explaining that building owners that cared about their properties enough to upgrade them might also be better risks.

Because the MBS paper is guaranteed, any such risk advantage, if it could be identified, would not accrue to the MBS investor, except in the unlikely event of a Fannie Mae default, but to Fannie Mae. But it would be a further justification for the discounted guarantee fee, which is already justified on grounds of policy.

This structure of incentives is the same as that which exists for commercial banks that give discounted mortgages for greener homes, and then issue non-securitization green bonds. ABN Amro gives a 20bp discount for Dutch properties that have an A rating for energy efficiency, while BerlinHyp knocks 10bp off residential mortgages on green homes.

The European Mortgage Federation is working on an Energy-Efficient Mortgage initiative to produce a standardised way for banks to originate mortgages on energy-efficient homes and offer discounted rates.

Europeans pushing this effort may be surprised to learn how far the US has already got.