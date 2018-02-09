US CLO industry wins risk retention exemption

The court ruling marks a win for the LSTA, which filed a lawsuit against the SEC and Federal Reserve Board in October 2014 to exempt CLO managers from the section of the of Dodd-Frank reforms that requires securitization issuers to retain 5% of every deal.

Friday’s ruling reverses the decision of the district court, which sided with the regulatory bodies in 2016, stating that CLO managers should be considered “securitizers” and subject to the requirement to hold a 5% slice of every deal.

The DC District Court of Appeals found that CLO managers already have “skin in the game” because of the nature of the product, which aligns manager compensation with those of the underlying portfolio. In addition, the agreed contracts with investors that determine the risk profile and structure of the CLO also distinguish CLOs from other securitized products, wrote senior circuit judge Stephen Williams in the ruling. The opinion reverses a ruling in the district court that favoured on the side of the regulatory agencies.

Williams said that the “superior incentives and relative transparency” of CLOs reduce the likelihood that removing the risk retention requirement would cause underwriting standards to decline.

“Perhaps for these reasons, CLOs weathered the financial crises relatively well,” he said, noting that only six CLOs defaulted during the crisis compared with 435 collateralised debt obligations.

The agencies had argued that allowing CLO managers an exemption would undermine the strength of the risk retention rule, encouraging other securitization issuers to model their deals on the CLO structure. The judge disagreed that this was a significant concern.

“…Congress in its statutory scheme seems to be trying to achieve through regulation the incentives and transparency that the CLO market achieved through its business model. To the extent other securitizations seek to conform to this model, so much the better for the investors Congress seeks to protect,” wrote judge Williams.

“The LSTA is delighted with this result, which vindicates our analysis of the clear statutory language and reflects the reality that CLOs have performed very well for more than 20 years, including through the financial crisis,” said LSTA general counsel Elliot Ganz. “We believe that this ruling will allow that market to continue to prosper.”

The CLO market is not the first to gain concessions from regulatory agencies on the risk retention requirements. Agency RMBS deals backed by qualified mortgages have been exempt from the onset of the rule, while the CMBS market was able to wrangle an adjustment — the 5% risk retention piece can be offloaded to a third party buyer.

But in the absence of a formal exemption, the CLO market had already been working creatively to finance the requirement since the rule came into force in January last year.

CLO managers have raised billions in capitalised vehicles to finance risk retention rules with external capital, helping to bring in big institutional players including pension funds that may have otherwise avoided CLO equity positions. In addition, the rules added financial engineering to the market as arranging banks came up with new ways of financing the requirement, including repo arrangements and re-securitization.

The rule has also spawned the growth of a risk retention valuation industry, with many firms competing for business to help CLO managers calculate how much of each deal should be retained. Managers must hold 5% of the fair value of each deal, which cannot always be calculated with market values due to the lack of public trading data on CLO equity positions.