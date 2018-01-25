Watermark
EIF securitizations funnel structural funds to SMEs

The European Investment Fund has completed a programme of synthetic securitizations in Italy, offering capital relief to five of the country’s lenders in return for cheaper lending in southern Italy.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 12:30 PM

Banca di Credito Popolare, Banca Populare di Bari, Banco di Napoli, UniCredit and Unione di Banche Italiane (UBI Banca) took guarantees from the EIF, the Italian ministry of finance, and, for two of the institutions, the European Investment Bank.

The initiative funnelled European structural funds, and support funds ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,553.35 12 10.22%
2 JPMorgan 3,002.97 10 8.63%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 2,044.32 6 5.88%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,993.42 9 5.73%
5 Credit Suisse 1,978.93 5 5.69%