CIFC hires former Citi trader for portfolio manager role

The firm said on Wednesday that Jay Huang has joined the company as a managing director, senior portfolio manager and head of structured products investments. He was formerly managing director and global head of CLO, CDO and distressed structured investment vehicle trading for Citigroup Global Markets.Huang will ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.