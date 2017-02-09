Barclays lures Kalra back from Goldman, names senior credit team

Barclays announced several senior appointments in credit trading in an internal memo seen by GlobalCapital, as well as flagging up some of the priorities for the division.
The firm intends to build out its illiquid credit trading operation, and says that the CLO franchise is a "key priority".Shrut Kalra, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.