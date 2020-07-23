Commission to unveil ‘quick fixes’ for MiFID II

The European Commission is looking to change its rules on research unbundling and other aspects of MiFID II to ease the post-coronavirus recovery in the EU. It is also set to present tweaks to rules on securitization and prospectuses.

The Commission will propose a set of targeted amendments to MiFID II on Friday as it seeks to “facilitat[e] investments in the real economy and [allow] for a rapid recapitalisation of European companies”, according to the wording of a draft proposal seen by GlobalCapital. One area of change ... One area of change ...