Commission to unveil ‘quick fixes’ for MiFID II
The European Commission is looking to change its rules on research unbundling and other aspects of MiFID II to ease the post-coronavirus recovery in the EU. It is also set to present tweaks to rules on securitization and prospectuses.
The Commission will propose a set of targeted amendments to MiFID II on Friday as it seeks to “facilitat[e] investments in the real economy and [allow] for a rapid recapitalisation of European companies”, according to the wording of a draft proposal seen by GlobalCapital.One area of change ...
Already a subscriber? Login
Continue reading this article
Try full access to GlobalCapitalFree trial
Further Reading
-
Comment
EU recovery fund, Lebanon in trouble, mask persuasion
-
People & Markets
Ex-Citi bond bankers set up DCM analytics platform
-
Regulatory Capital
EBA sets out ‘special procedure’ for SREP amid Covid-19
-
People & Markets
China market round-up: CICC triples A-share IPO size, HKMA says it’s business as usual, PBoC rejigs green finance definition