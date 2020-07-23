Commission to unveil ‘quick fixes’ for MiFID II

By Jasper Cox, Jean Comte
23 Jul 2020

The European Commission is looking to change its rules on research unbundling and other aspects of MiFID II to ease the post-coronavirus recovery in the EU. It is also set to present tweaks to rules on securitization and prospectuses.

The Commission will propose a set of targeted amendments to MiFID II on Friday as it seeks to “facilitat[e] investments in the real economy and [allow] for a rapid recapitalisation of European companies”, according to the wording of a draft proposal seen by GlobalCapital.

One area of change ...

