Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US CLO debt still attractive for Japanese buyers: BAML

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Monday that despite Japanese investors sitting on the sidelines in recent months as spreads slip wider, improving swap rates still mean US CLO debt is an attractive opportunity.

  • By David Bell
  • 09 Jul 2018

Japanese institutions have become an integral part of the US CLO investor base in recent years, but with spreads widening in recent weeks, concerns have been raised over whether those buyers are losing interest in the market, wrote the BAML analysts in the research note.

Such concerns have ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,819 18 18.51
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,964 17 9.36
3 Citi 4,889 12 9.22
4 JP Morgan 4,681 6 8.82
5 Lloyds Bank 3,389 13 6.39

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,617.08 196 11.39%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 60,274.95 165 10.01%
3 JPMorgan 48,046.47 137 7.98%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 47,876.25 137 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 37,480.86 92 6.22%