Watermark
Go to Asia edition

THL acquires CLO manager

THL Credit has acquired the CLO unit of Chicago-based loan manager Kramer Van Kirk Credit Strategies.

  • By Max Adams
  • 27 Jun 2018
THL, a credit investment firm headquartered in Boston, announced the purchase of KVK’s CLO management business on Wednesday. THL manages 15 outstanding CLO transactions. Its latest offering, THL Credit Wind River 2018-1, was priced on June 22 via Morgan Stanley.  The senior ‘A-1’ notes were priced at 104bp ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 BNP Paribas 9,725 17 20.37
2 JP Morgan 4,681 6 9.80
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.00
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,253 12 6.81
5 Lloyds Bank 2,898 11 6.07

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 64,762.78 182 11.33%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,642.95 158 10.26%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 45,404.03 129 7.95%
4 JPMorgan 43,511.02 124 7.61%
5 Credit Suisse 35,786.98 88 6.26%