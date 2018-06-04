Volcker proposals open door for return of US CLO bond buckets

The proposals put forward by the Federal Reserve Board last week are primarily aimed at softening the restrictions on banks in proprietary trading, a move that could make underwriting and market making easier for banks.But the Federal Reserve has also invited responses on a number of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.