Volcker proposals open door for return of US CLO bond buckets

The proposed changes to the Volcker rule include an invitation for comments on whether CLO managers should once again be able to hold high yield bonds in their portfolios, a move that would bring US managers back in line with their European counterparts.

  • By David Bell
  • 04 Jun 2018

The proposals put forward by the Federal Reserve Board last week are primarily aimed at softening the restrictions on banks in proprietary trading, a move that could make underwriting and market making easier for banks.

But the Federal Reserve has also invited responses on a number of ...

