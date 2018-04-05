PACE activity picks up with Ygrene deal

Ygrene filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the upcoming securitization on Wednesday. Nomura is leading the deal, which is backed by a blended pool of residential and commercial PACE liens, according to the documents.The PACE ABS pipeline saw little movement this year until March, ...
