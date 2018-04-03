SF Fed’s Williams to take over as NY Fed president

Dudley, a Goldman Sachs alum, led the New York Fed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and was a key figure in creating many of the emergency lending facilities used to support the US economy during that period. His term would have expired in January 2019....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.