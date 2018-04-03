Watermark
Go to Asia edition

SF Fed’s Williams to take over as NY Fed president

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, will replace William Dudley as the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 03 Apr 2018

Dudley, a Goldman Sachs alum, led the New York Fed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and was a key figure in creating many of the emergency lending facilities used to support the US economy during that period. His term would have expired in January 2019.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 2,580 5 12.45
2 BNP Paribas 1,702 7 8.21
3 Societe Generale 1,631 3 7.87
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,630 6 7.86
5 Lloyds Bank 1,383 7 6.67

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2018
1 Citi 30,783.53 84 11.12%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,024.65 78 10.49%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,556.45 65 8.87%
4 JPMorgan 21,193.66 60 7.66%
5 Credit Suisse 18,580.65 38 6.71%