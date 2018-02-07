Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Volatility clips US high yield wings

Equity market turmoil has led the US high yield market to come down from exuberant levels, but investors have welcomed the move and are confident that primary market activity will soon pick up, despite one borrower scrapping a deal on Tuesday.

  • By David Bell
  • 07 Feb 2018

After a strong rally in saw high yield spreads driven to their tightest levels since the financial crisis in January, volatility in the equities markets in recent days has blown some of the froth off the top of the market.

High yield bond yields and spreads hit ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,736.15 64 5.63%
2 BNP Paribas 10,388.74 46 4.98%
3 Citi 10,198.14 69 4.89%
4 JPMorgan 9,948.01 58 4.77%
5 Deutsche Bank 9,427.08 45 4.52%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 4,407.51 19 11.45%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,890.17 14 7.51%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,532.79 8 6.58%
4 UniCredit 2,406.80 10 6.26%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,365.25 11 6.15%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 698.85 3 8.66%
2 Goldman Sachs 657.29 6 8.15%
3 BNP Paribas 630.27 6 7.81%
4 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 7.16%
5 JPMorgan 495.70 5 6.14%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 3,702.74 27 9.03%
2 Citi 3,420.06 25 8.34%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 3,049.92 21 7.44%
4 Credit Suisse 2,657.04 18 6.48%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,484.24 22 6.06%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,854.91 16 9.21%
2 Deutsche Bank 2,383.72 12 5.70%
3 JPMorgan 2,298.96 8 5.49%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,204.24 6 5.27%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,106.28 10 5.03%