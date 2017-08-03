Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Guggenheim beefs up in US leveraged finance

Guggenheim Securities has hired the former global head of fixed income loans at Lehman Brothers as a senior managing director in US leveraged loans and high yield.

  • By David Bell
  • 06:30 PM

The firm said on Tuesday that Jim Seery has joined the firm and will focus on leveraged loans and high yield credit markets. Seery was previously president and senior investment partner at River Birch Capital, a long-short credit fund that focuses on corporate credit.

Prior to River Birch ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,273.45 69 7.09%
2 BNP Paribas 15,599.19 98 6.40%
3 Goldman Sachs 13,736.97 57 5.64%
4 HSBC 12,718.21 83 5.22%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,330.52 72 5.06%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,835.31 49 7.91%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,564.93 43 7.54%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,942.42 49 6.70%
4 Credit Suisse 4,528.09 50 6.14%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 5.78%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,329.68 228 10.67%
2 Citi 22,802.83 182 8.29%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,194.52 198 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 20,606.97 146 7.49%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 7.00%