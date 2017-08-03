Watermark
World Bank and Mexico team up on catastrophe bonds

The World Bank has issued $360m of catastrophe bonds that provide insurance protection for Mexico in the event of three natural disasters.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 03:00 PM

Investors could purchase one or several of three classes, protecting Mexico against earthquakes, Atlantic tropical cyclones and Pacific tropical cyclones. If an event eligible for coverage occurs, some of that tranche’s proceeds go to the Mexican Fund for Natural Disasters (FONDEN).

Mexico is a pioneer in the catastrophe bond ...

