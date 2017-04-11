Watermark
KKR invests in Italian NPL servicer

KKR has bought into Italian non-performing loan servicer Sistemia, in a deal for an undisclosed value, but which gives the private equity firm access to a fee pool that could be around €25bn.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 11 Apr 2017

Sistemia has been servicing Italian debt for over 13 years and performs portfolio due diligence, loan analysis, pricing assessment, remarketing of distressed assets, auction and debt collection.

GlobalCapital understands that the bid for Sistemia can be thought of as a traditional private equity investment with KKR looking to ...

