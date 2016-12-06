Watermark
RBS takes extra RMBS provision but end not in sight

RBS announced on Thursday it was taking an extra $3.8bn provision related to its conduct in US RMBS underwriting, taking its total provision for that area up to $8.3bn. But it emphasised that it wasn’t in negotiation with the US Department of Justice over the settlement, and there could be much more to come.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 12:45 PM

The bank has been linked in the press to a possible settlement of up to $12bn, a figure which would be well aboveCredit Suisse and Deutsche Bank's recent settlements with the DoJ.

Deutsche paid $3.1bn in cash, and $4.1bn in consumer relief, while Credit Suisse paid $2.48bn in ...

