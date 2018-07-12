Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investcorp eyes push into middle market, other CLO debt

Investcorp Credit Management is looking to expand its footprint in US secured corporate loans, with middle market credit and the CLO debt of other credit managers’ both targets, according to the firm’s head of US credit.

  • By David Bell
  • 05:30 PM

John Fraser, head of US credit management at Investcorp, said that the firm was confident with the risk and reward on offer in the senior secured loan market, despite a surge of competition from mutual funds and other credit managers in the sector.

The firm is considering doubling ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 11,614.39 49 7.46%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 10,789.94 46 6.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 8,986.23 33 5.77%
4 UniCredit 8,448.15 49 5.43%
5 HSBC 8,442.65 35 5.43%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,365.73 40 7.14%
2 JPMorgan 2,943.35 32 6.24%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,871.30 26 6.09%
4 Credit Suisse 2,741.05 26 5.81%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,694.50 26 5.71%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,441.09 110 9.68%
2 Citi 10,547.56 89 7.59%
3 Goldman Sachs 9,401.85 75 6.77%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,320.56 87 6.71%
5 Barclays 9,314.40 70 6.70%