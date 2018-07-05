Glut of CLOs drives decline in loan standards

CLO managers are printing new deals at record pace — the $68.1bn of new deals printed through the end of June was the biggest ever first half of the year for the market. On top of that, loan mutual funds have posted $12.3bn of inflows in the year ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.