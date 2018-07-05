Watermark
Glut of CLOs drives decline in loan standards

A spike in the supply of US leveraged loans and CLOs has caused spreads to widen in both markets in recent weeks. While CLO managers are scrambling to satisfy demand for the product, critics say they should be doing more to protect the quality of the loans they are investing in.

  • By David Bell
  • 08:45 PM
CLO managers are printing new deals at record pace — the $68.1bn of new deals printed through the end of June was the biggest ever first half of the year for the market. On top of that, loan mutual funds have posted $12.3bn of inflows in the year ...

