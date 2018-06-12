US high yield in dry spell as loans race on

Boyd Gaming has been the sole face to emerge in US high yield this week, boosting an initial $500m offering to $700m on Monday and pricing it with a coupon of 6%, at the tight end of 6%-6.25% price talk. The 8.2 year 3.2 year non call deal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.