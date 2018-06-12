Watermark
US high yield in dry spell as loans race on

Just one issuer has tapped US high yield investors so far this week, as the market comes off the back of the quietest May since 2010 and with leveraged loans now outweighing high yield bonds for the first time since 2008.

  • By David Bell
  • 12 Jun 2018
Boyd Gaming has been the sole face to emerge in US high yield this week, boosting an initial $500m offering to $700m on Monday and pricing it with a coupon of 6%, at the tight end of 6%-6.25% price talk. The 8.2 year 3.2 year non call deal ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 8,338.27 30 6.74%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 8,135.19 32 6.57%
3 Goldman Sachs 6,996.67 25 5.65%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,617.85 21 5.35%
5 HSBC 6,532.70 25 5.28%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,858.53 33 7.65%
2 JPMorgan 2,667.48 29 7.14%
3 Credit Suisse 2,291.44 22 6.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 2,130.55 21 5.71%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,993.88 21 5.34%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 12,219.74 97 9.92%
2 Citi 8,902.41 75 7.23%
3 Barclays 8,502.08 62 6.91%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,471.58 80 6.88%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,019.67 66 6.51%