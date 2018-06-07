Watermark
PIMCO setting up new CLO equity fund

PIMCO is understood to be setting up a new fund aimed at buying CLO equity tranches, with portfolio managers recently flagging the opportunity created in the space by the rollback of risk retention rules.

  • By David Bell
  • 08:00 PM

The asset manager is said to have lined up Giang Bui, Harin de Silva and Kristofer Kraus to manage the fund.

A spokesperson for the firm confirmed other reports of the news but declined to comment further.

The trio of portfolio managers wrote a blogpost in March that outlined ...

