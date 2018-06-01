Watermark
Scor launches first UK-domiciled cat bond

Scor finalised the sale of the first catastrophe bond to be issued from the UK this week, after the country passed legislation at the end of last year authorising the creation of issuance vehicles.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 01 Jun 2018

The new bond will protect the French insurer against named storms in the US, earthquakes in the US and Canada, and windstorms in Europe. The bond gives the insurer risk transfer capacity of $300m and runs for four years.

Scor closed the new deal on Thursday after pricing ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 BNP Paribas 6,872 14 16.03
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 10.48
3 Citi 4,296 9 10.02
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 7.16
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.47

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 50,648.30 143 11.63%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,504.43 123 10.68%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 35,441.18 103 8.14%
4 JPMorgan 34,582.76 99 7.94%
5 Credit Suisse 28,163.35 66 6.47%