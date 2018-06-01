Scor launches first UK-domiciled cat bond

The new bond will protect the French insurer against named storms in the US, earthquakes in the US and Canada, and windstorms in Europe. The bond gives the insurer risk transfer capacity of $300m and runs for four years.Scor closed the new deal on Thursday after pricing ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.