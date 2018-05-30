Latest Octagon CLO marks busiest month of the year A new CLO from Octagon on Wednesday was the only one to have been priced so far this week, after eight were cleared in the pre-holiday rush before Memorial Day. May has been the busiest month of the year for new issue volumes, but analysts have said the pace could be slowing.

