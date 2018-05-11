Watermark
Monte dei Paschi secures IG ratings for huge NPL deal

Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) said on Thursday that it had closed a securitization of €24.1bn of non-performing loans, with rating agencies deeming the senior tranche of the deal investment grade.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 11 May 2018
Monte dei Paschi said on Thursday that it has completed a securitization of a €24.1bn portfolio of bad loans, with ratings agencies deeming the €2.9bn senior tranche to be investment grade. The bank will retain the bulk of the deal, called Siena NPL 2018, but it could ...

