Dividend Solar closes second ABS offering

Credit Suisse was sole structuring agent and bookrunner on the $104.66 million issuance, with Citi acting as co-manager.
The loan-backed deal comprised a $25.34m class 'A' tranche, a $66.4m 'B' tranche, a $6.6m 'C' tranche and a $6.32m D tranche, which Kroll Bond Rating Agency rated AA, A, BBB and BB, respectively....
