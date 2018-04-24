Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Dividend Solar closes second ABS offering

Residential solar lender Dividend Solar has closed its second solar securitization.

  • By Fotios Tsarouhis
  • 24 Apr 2018

Credit Suisse was sole structuring agent and bookrunner on the $104.66 million issuance, with Citi acting as co-manager.

The loan-backed deal comprised a $25.34m class 'A' tranche, a $66.4m 'B' tranche, a $6.6m 'C' tranche and a $6.32m D tranche, which Kroll Bond Rating Agency rated AA, A, BBB and BB, respectively.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 4,296 9 13.13
2 BNP Paribas 3,026 10 9.25
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,411 8 7.37
4 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 6.76
5 Credit Agricole 2,025 6 6.19

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 38,675.33 107 12.09%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,932.47 87 9.67%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 27,152.48 75 8.49%
4 JPMorgan 24,058.25 71 7.52%
5 Credit Suisse 20,203.15 48 6.31%