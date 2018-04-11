Watermark
VW readies first Italian ABS, while Finnish CMBS nears pricing

Volkswagen Bank has set guidance for its first auto securitization backed by Italian loans, while initial price thoughts for Finnish CMBS FROSN 2018 DAC have been released.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 11 Apr 2018

Guidance for the €441m class ‘A’ notes of Driver Italia One was set on Wednesday at 40bp over one month Eurbor. The tranche is rated Aa2/AA/AAA by Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and DBRS respectively. The notes have a 1.28 year weighted average life and credit enhancement of 13.1%. 

