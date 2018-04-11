VW readies first Italian ABS, while Finnish CMBS nears pricing

Guidance for the €441m class ‘A’ notes of Driver Italia One was set on Wednesday at 40bp over one month Eurbor. The tranche is rated Aa2/AA/AAA by Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and DBRS respectively. The notes have a 1.28 year weighted average life and credit enhancement of 13.1%.The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.