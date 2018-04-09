Watermark
PGIM CLO boss to head bank loans biz

PGIM Fixed Income announced on Thursday that its co-head of US CLOs would become the firm’s new head of US bank loan portfolio management, upon the retirement of Joe Lemanowicz later this year.

  • By David Bell
  • 09 Apr 2018

The firm said that Brian Juliano, co-head of US CLOs, will become head of US bank loan portfolio management when Lemanowicz retires. Juliano has been co-head of the bank loan team with Lemanowicz since September 2017.

Juliano will remain co-head of US CLOs and be a senior portfolio ...

