SoFi chief talks expansion, new hires in 2018

Noto, who took up the CEO role at SoFi six weeks ago, cited SoFi’s brand durability as a key reason behind leaving his post as chief operating officer at Twitter.Noto indicated that marketplace lender's product expansion would be at the forefront of his new duties, which comes ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.