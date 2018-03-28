Upstart tests buyer appetite with riskier loans, more sub notes

The California-based lender, founded by ex-Google employees, uses an underwriting model which incorporates data points beyond borrowers' FICO scores, utilizing other factors such as schools attended, areas of study, academic performance and work history.Upstart expanded its credit box last April to boost originations, and shifted from originating ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.