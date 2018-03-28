Watermark
Upstart tests buyer appetite with riskier loans, more sub notes

Online lender Upstart is the latest marketplace loan company to broaden the risk profile of its ABS, announcing a deal this week offering more subordinate bonds and backed by a higher proportion of longer term loans.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:45 PM

The California-based lender, founded by ex-Google employees, uses an underwriting model which incorporates data points beyond borrowers' FICO scores, utilizing other factors such as schools attended, areas of study, academic performance and work history.

Upstart expanded its credit box last April to boost originations, and shifted from originating ...

