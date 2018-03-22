Watermark
Prosper brings deeper capital stack with latest ABS

Prosper is the latest online lender to structure its securitization with more subordinate paper, as issuers move to respond to investor demand for higher yielding, short-dated paper.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 22 Mar 2018

Deep subordinate tranches were a structural feature rarely seen in online loan securitizations, but persistent low yields meant the trend picked up late last year, when SoFi and Marlette rejigged their deals to offer ‘C’ and ‘D’ notes for the first time.

This year, Prosper broadened its ...

