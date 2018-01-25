Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CVC shakes up performing credit, as Bowers steps back

CVC Credit Partners has appointed Gretchen Bergstresser to a new role as global head of performing credit, while Jonathan Bowers is to step back from the European business to pursue other opportunities.

  • By David Bell
  • 05:00 PM
Bergstresser has moved to the newly created role from her previous position as head of US performing credit at CVC, a position she has held since the firm’s inception. She co-founded the US CLO platform Apidos in 2005, before the firm was combined with European arm CVC Cordatus ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,553.35 12 10.22%
2 JPMorgan 3,002.97 10 8.63%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 2,044.32 6 5.88%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,993.42 9 5.73%
5 Credit Suisse 1,978.93 5 5.69%