Wells Fargo names new head of US DCM

Wells Fargo Securities has named its new head of debt capital markets, covering US investment grade debt, high yield debt and loan originations and executions.

  • By David Bell
  • 02 Nov 2017

Katherine DuBose has been appointed in the role, moving from the asset-backed finance and securitization team where she was co-head. The other co-head of the asset-backed finance team, Chris Pink, will remain in charge of that team.

DuBose will remain based in Charlotte, reporting to Walter Dolhare and ...

