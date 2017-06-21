GM Building single asset CMBS launched
Issuers launched BXP 2017-GM on Wednesday, a $1.35bn single asset CMBS transaction backed by the iconic GM Building in Manhattan.
The deal, co-led by Morgan Stanley
, Citi
, Deutsche Bank
and Wells Fargo
, was launched at 92bp over swaps for the $494m triple-A rated ‘A’ class, in line with price guidance. The offering was rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating
