Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Mall bears to take a mauling

The 1978 film Dawn of the Dead satirised the mindless consumerism of 1970s America, with survivors seeking refuge in a shopping mall from flesh-eating zombies who seemed bent on returning to this once focal point of US society. A modern day remake might not hit the mark.

  • By David Bell
  • 27 Apr 2017

According to the bears shorting the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market, it is the malls themselves that are the living dead, and their days of consumer swarms — alive or undead — are gone.

Shoppers are increasingly buying goods online, eating away at the revenues generated at traditional ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,136 9 15.66
2 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 10.73
3 Citi 2,118 5 10.57
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 7.52
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 7.06

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%