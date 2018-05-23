Avant prices latest unsecured consumer ABS

The Chicago-based marketplace lender priced the $190.54m senior ‘A’ class of AVNT 2018-A, rated A- by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, at 70bp over euro dollar spot forward, to yield 3.114%.The ‘B’ tranche was priced at 125bp over EDSF, while the class ‘C’ notes were sold at 200bp over ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.