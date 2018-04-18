Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ambitious Intesa NPL plan includes potential loan ABS

Intesa Sanpaolo’s newly approved plan to tackle its high non-performing loan exposure includes a potential securitization of €11bn of gross NPLs, and a loan servicing joint venture with a Swedish debt collection specialist.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 18 Apr 2018
Under a plan that was approved by the bank's board on Tuesday, Intesa will develop a loan servicing joint venture with Swedish firm Intrum, as well as derisking the balance sheet by transferring around 20% of the overall NPL book into a vehicle with a securitization exit in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 4,016 8 14.22
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,411 8 8.54
3 Lloyds Bank 2,213 9 7.84
4 BNP Paribas 1,999 8 7.08
5 Societe Generale 1,927 4 6.82

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 33,454.98 97 11.27%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,687.49 81 10.00%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 25,825.61 70 8.70%
4 JPMorgan 22,919.96 68 7.72%
5 Credit Suisse 19,279.28 44 6.50%