Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Prosper to keep PMIT shelf, but seeks new blood as loan agreement winds down

Prosper will continue to issue ABS from its long standing PMIT shelf, but is looking for new whole loan contributors for its securitizations as it eyes the end of a loan consortium agreement inked last February.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 10 Apr 2018

Prosper's securitizations will retain the multi-seller deal format, in which whole loan investors contribute collateral to the securitizations, said three people speaking with GlobalCapital on the sidelines at the LendIt Fintech USA 2018 event in San Francisco.

The online lender closed a loan purchase agreement in February 2017 with ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Citi 2,580 5 11.74
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,902 7 8.65
3 Lloyds Bank 1,742 8 7.92
4 BNP Paribas 1,702 7 7.74
5 Societe Generale 1,631 3 7.42

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 31,318.44 87 11.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,292.45 79 10.31%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 25,665.17 69 9.04%
4 JPMorgan 22,241.26 64 7.83%
5 Credit Suisse 18,891.44 41 6.65%