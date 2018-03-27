Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Citi unveils fintech strategy

Citi revealed its national digital banking strategy on Monday, with a goal to digitize its consumer banking business across lending, payments, investment and credit card products.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 27 Mar 2018
GlobalCapital first reported in February that Citi  has been planning a foray into fintech for some time, with sources comparing Citi’s strategy to Goldman Sachs’ digital banking arm, Marcus. This was later confirmed by Citi CFO John Gerspach at an investor conference earlier this month. Gerspach indicated that the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2018
1 Citi 27,166.52 72 12.01%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,322.66 62 10.31%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 20,531.63 58 9.07%
4 Credit Suisse 14,796.76 27 6.54%
5 JPMorgan 14,511.04 48 6.41%