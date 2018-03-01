Sprint to issue spectrum bond offering

Spectrum licenses are government-granted licenses for specific frequency ranges on the electromagnetic spectrum reserved for telecommunications.
The company filed an ABS 15-G form on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Mizuho are on the deal, according to the documents.The securitization comes ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.