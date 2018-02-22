Regulation cuts may not boost dealer balance sheets

“I don’t agree that an easing of bank capital regulation will increase banks’ appetite to hold more bonds,” said Matt Mcqueen, head of securitized credit trading at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, speaking on the traders’ panel at SFIG Vegas on Monday. “At the end of the day ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.