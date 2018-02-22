Watermark
CLO managers jump the gun on risk retention rollback

Even before the potential rollback of risk retention rules has been confirmed, CLO managers have been rushing to include language in new deals that allows them to take advantage of a repeal, according to lawyers working on the deals.

  • By Graham Bippart
  • 04:00 PM

The federal agencies that lost the case against the Loans Syndication and Trading Association on February 9 have until April 2 to appeal the decision. If no appeal comes forward by that date, CLO managers will no longer be required to hold risk retention notes of the deal.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,182.61 41 13.57%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,824.89 29 9.08%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 10,449.81 32 8.76%
4 JPMorgan 9,387.39 31 7.87%
5 Credit Suisse 5,275.29 12 4.42%