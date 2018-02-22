CLO managers jump the gun on risk retention rollback

The federal agencies that lost the case against the Loans Syndication and Trading Association on February 9 have until April 2 to appeal the decision. If no appeal comes forward by that date, CLO managers will no longer be required to hold risk retention notes of the deal....
