Macquarie looks to broaden US ABS footprint

The move to expand its ABS footprint comes as Macquarie, which has had a US securitization presence for 10 years, looks to explore other opportunities beyond acting as a securitization principal.“Macquarie is still an emerging business in securitization. It has a presence in Australia and Europe ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.