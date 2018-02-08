Watermark
Photos from the Syndicated Loan and Leveraged Finance Awards 2017

GlobalCapital revealed the winners of its Syndicated Loan and Leveraged Finance Awards 2017 at its 15th Annual Loans Dinner on Wednesday. Banks and borrowers from all over the EMEA region attended the dinner at the new venue of Gibson’s Hall in Bishopsgate, London.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 03:30 PM
The awards were as ever based on a poll of loan market participants, conducted at the end of 2017. As such, they are the only awards that recognise achievement in the EMEA loan market based on the opinion of the market.

This year we added a new high profile award: Loans Banker of the Year, which was won by Charlotte Conlan of BNP Paribas. The popularity of this choice was clear from the applause that greeted the announcement. Participants at the dinner supported the Loan Syndicate Managers’ Forum’s chosen charity, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, which supports children with life-limiting diseases and their families. See www.noahsarkhospice.org.uk if you would like to support this valuable work.

GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and nominees.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Feb 2018
1 Citi 56,489.62 193 8.26%
2 JPMorgan 49,384.01 192 7.22%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,188.87 141 6.31%
4 Barclays 40,846.26 110 5.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 38,359.85 98 5.61%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Feb 2018
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,110.20 7 16.04%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,768.88 7 12.52%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,061.09 5 10.66%
4 BNP Paribas 2,259.82 11 5.93%
5 ING 1,946.18 8 5.11%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 2,432.15 11 14.92%
2 Credit Suisse 1,550.25 5 9.51%
3 Deutsche Bank 1,287.26 8 7.90%
4 UBS 1,255.79 5 7.70%
5 JPMorgan 1,109.26 7 6.81%