Photos from the Syndicated Loan and Leveraged Finance Awards 2017

The awards were as ever based on a poll of loan market participants, conducted at the end of 2017. As such, they are the only awards that recognise achievement in the EMEA loan market based on the opinion of the market.

This year we added a new high profile award: Loans Banker of the Year, which was won by Charlotte Conlan of BNP Paribas. The popularity of this choice was clear from the applause that greeted the announcement. Participants at the dinner supported the Loan Syndicate Managers’ Forum’s chosen charity, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, which supports children with life-limiting diseases and their families. See www.noahsarkhospice.org.uk if you would like to support this valuable work.

GlobalCapital congratulates all the winners and nominees.