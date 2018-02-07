Watermark
CFPB head names new chief of staff

Mick Mulvaney, the acting director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), has appointed Kirsten Sutton Mork as the new chief of staff.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 07 Feb 2018

Prior to joining the CFPB, Mork had been serving as staff director of the House Financial Services Committee under Chairman Jeb Hensarling. Mork left the committee last month to transition into the new role, according to a statement from the CFPB.

Shannon McGahn will take over Mork’s previous ...

